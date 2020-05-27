Investigators offer reward for info in Middletown shooting

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Police are asking for help locating a 19-year-old man wanted in relation to the shooting of a teen in Middletown.
The 17-year-old girl was found shot and seriously hurt on Young Street around 10:30 p.m. on May 14.
Police say Calhoun was immediately identified as an “armed and dangerous” suspect. They say he fled the scene before officers arrived and remains at large.
Now Middletown police and ATF investigators are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of Calhoun for the shooting.
Investigators say Calhoun is considered armed and dangerous, so people should not approach him.
Police say he has a tattoo above his right eye.
Anyone having information about this incident should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477). Individuals may also email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips.
Tips may also be submitted to ATF using the ReportIt® app, available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store, or by visiting www.reportit.com. Tipsters may also contact the Middletown Police Department via 911 or 513-425-7700.
