ISDH reports 370 new coronavirus cases, 21 deaths on Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (FOX19) - An additional 370 cases and 21 deaths from the coronavirus were reported on Wednesday by the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH).
The state health department now says the total number of coronavirus cases reported in Indiana is 32,437.
According to the ISDH, the state’s death toll is now at 1,871.
There are an additional 159 probable deaths, the health department reports.
Probable deaths are reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive coronavirus test is on record, according to the ISDH.
A total of 235,333 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Indiana, the ISDH says.
Gov. Eric Holcomb will give an update on the state’s coronavirus response at 2:30 p.m. EST Wednesday.
