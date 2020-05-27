Kroger to offer drive-thru, walk-up testing site in Avondale

AVONDALE, Ohio (FOX19) - Kroger Health will offer its first drive-thru and walk-up testing site in Greater Cincinnati this week.
Testing for eligible patients will be held Wednesday, May 27 through Friday, May 29 at the Hirsch Recreation Center on Reading Road.
People needing a test will use a virtual screening tool based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines to see if they are eligible.
Those eligible will then select the appropriate testing location and appointment time and receive an email confirmation with pre-appointment paperwork.
When the patient arrives for a test, they should have a photo ID ready and leave their windows rolled up for check-in. A health care practitioner will approach the car and alert the patient when to roll down their window.
The drive-thru testing location has a self-administered nasal swab that must be ordered and observed by a provider.
Test results are expected within approximately 48 hours.
Community members can register at: http://krogerhealth.com/covidtesting.
Kroger Health is expected to administer 250 tests per day.
