3 months after freak accident, Tri-State girl now able to walk on her own

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A Tri-State girl who suffered a serious injury on West Virginia University’s campus in February is taking strides after rehab.
Chloe Bolin, 19, suffered two pelvic fractures in her left hip and a fractured tail bone after a boulder fell onto one of the school’s transit cars.
“I couldn’t feel my hip. There was so much pain, and I guess so much injury to my left side of hip, I couldn’t feel it was numb,” Bolin told FOX19 NOW in February. “I instantly moved my left foot to make sure I could feel my leg and feel my foot.”
When paramedics arrived, she says they tried to get her to stand up, but she couldn’t.
“I was just like so confused. I didn’t know what happened. I just kind of laid there, nothing going through my head, just going through the motions, honestly,” said Bolin.
Bolin, who is studying to be a veterinarian at WVU, explains when she got to the hospital, doctors told her the extent of her injuries.
Now, after months of physical therapy, Bolin says she’s thriving.
“I’m doing well,” she said Wednesday. “I’m able to walk on my own now without a cane or a walker. I’m limited to low impact stuff, so no jumping or skipping or anything like that.”
Bolin says she’s not having too much pain anymore.
“Just you normal discomfort around the screw that’s in my lower back,” she explained.
Better yet, Bolin, once wheelchair-bound, doesn’t need help walking anymore.
“It was really nice to be able to take my dogs outside and walk with my mom at the mall or the grocery store," she said. “And being able to be myself and hangout with my friends makes me feel a lot better.”
Bolin continued: “I felt like it was freedom that I haven’t had for so long.”
