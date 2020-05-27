Mt. Healthy officer hailed as hero for rescuing woman from water

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (FOX19) - An officer is credited with helping save a young woman’s life.
In the body cam video released by the department, you can hear the Mt. Healthy Police Officer Michael Varin as he struggles through the wooded area trying to find the young woman.
In the video, you can see Varin determined to find the woman, who police called “despondent.”
According to the department’s Facebook post on May 23, officers say they got a call about an “intoxicated woman” walking down the ramp of Ronald Reagan to Hamilton Avenue.
Police say she was with some family but upset, screaming at the family to leave her alone.
As they went to check on her, she ran into a wooded area.
That began an exhaustive search by Mt. Healthy officers trying to find the woman and get her to safety.
The body cam video shows officer Varin finding the woman lying face down in the water and he quickly called it in.
“8 Mary 31, I got a female in the water. Hey, I need somebody down here,” Varin radios out.
Police say the 19-year-old was breathing when she was located.
Officer Varin pulled her from the water with the assistance of the Mt. Healthy Fire Department.
The woman was admitted to the hospital and expected to be okay.
Varin will be recognized for his actions at a future date, according to the department.
