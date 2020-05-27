New details possible Wednesday in 8-year-old boy’s fatal shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We could learn more information Wednesday about the recent fatal shooting of an 8-year-old boy in Mt. Airy.
Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac is scheduled to provide an update on May 17 death of Chance Gilbert at the 9 a.m. Cincinnati City Council Law & Public Safety Committee meeting at City Hall.
The third grader was found dead in the 4800 block of Hawaiian Terrace, police have said.
Police have released few details about the case as they continue to investigate the incident, prompting Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman to ask the chief for an update on the case.
The chief already was on Wednesday’s agenda to provide council members an update on violent crime in the city, which has been seeing an increase amid the cornoavirus pandemic, and what the Cincinnati Police Department has been doing to try to address it.
“I want to hear what they are doing to resolve some of that and in the midst of all that chaos, we have an 8-year-old boy dead, so obviously that is going to capture the attention of the Law & Public Safety Committee and make us have a public conversation," Smitherman tells FOX19 NOW Wednesday morning.
"Have there been any arrests? Was this a drive-by? I hear more information needs to be released that has not.”
