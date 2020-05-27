NKY families sue Amazon contractors over construction complaints, ‘nasty’ issues

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) – Some Boone County homeowners are suing contractors of the Amazon project near the airport, saying the construction continues to cause problems in their homes.
The class-action lawsuit was filed Tuesday. Its claimants say continued blasting from the project is cracking their home’s foundation and covering their cars and homes with dust.
Some say they have had pictures and clocks knocked off their walls from the vibrations.
Images released to FOX19 NOW show cracks in home foundations and fissured walls with splintering mortar.
Residents say they complained to the contractors and government officials, and that's why lawyers are asking for a jury. They say the contractors have known about the complaints for more than a year.
“This lawsuit is a last resort is a last resort for the residents,” said Philip Taliaferro, one of the attorneys representing the families. “It created a lot of emotional stress for so many of the people, especially little kids and even dogs and cats. It's been really nasty.”
Residents say they know they can’t stop progress, but they say they feel like they should be compensated for the disruption to their lives.
The attorneys suspect other neighbors will want to join the suit.
If a court decides it should be a class action lawsuit, the attorneys say residents within a mile of the site will be notified.
