Ohio reaches two-week low in current ICU visits, cases continue decline

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Ohio Department of Health reports 885 patients are currently hospitalized in the state due to COVID-19 and 313 are in the ICU.
The hospitalization count is tied with May 22 for the lowest over the last two weeks.
The ICU admissions number is the lowest it’s been in the last two weeks, which is as far back as DOH provides data.
Both Gov. Mike DeWine and DOH Director Amy Acton, MD, have said they rely on hospitalizations and ICU admissions over general case data.
But the case data was encouraging Wednesday as well, albeit without testing data for comparison.
The state reported 433 new cases Wednesday, which comes in below its 21-day reporting average and continues a declining trend begun before Memorial Day weekend.
Not all news was positive, though, as Ohio saw spikes in newly reported deaths (42), hospitalizations (121) and even ICU admissions (42) on Wednesday.
All three numbers are above their respective 21-day reporting averages. Newly reported ICU admissions in particular are double their three-week average.
The spikes come as Ohio’s reopening process moves forward, possibly casting doubt on the wisdom of DeWine’s decisions.
But relying solely on newly reported data paints an incomplete picture of where the state is in its battle with COVID-19.
New deaths are rarely reflected in DOH data the day they occur. The same is true of ICU admissions.
On May 27, for example, 42 new deaths were reported, but DOH says it knows of just one death that actually occurred on the 27th. The other 41 are spread out over the death curve, possibly going back days or weeks.
In the process, the curve is smoothed out, which is why the state’s indicators dashboard does not match the daily counts in its general dashboard.
This is not to say only one person died from the virus on Wednesday, but that spikes and troughs in reporting can obscure what’s actually happening on the ground.
