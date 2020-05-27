OTR small businesses have until Friday to apply for relief grant

The OTR Chamber of Commerce has launched "Back on the Rise", a fund to help small businesses recover following the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Maggy Mcdonel | May 27, 2020 at 2:29 PM EDT - Updated May 27 at 2:29 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Small businesses in Over-the-Rhine can apply for grants from the OTR Chamber’s Small Business Relief Fund.

Eligible businesses may apply for up to $20,000 to use for working capital such as payroll, rent, and other fixed costs.

Applications are being accepted from Wednesday, May 27 through 11:59 p.m. on Friday, May 29.

The relief fund was created to help small businesses in OTR and the Pendleton area recover and reopen after the devastating effects of COVID-19, the chamber said.

The program is also providing technical assistance and small business development services through the Economic and Community Development Institute (ECDI), a certified Community Development Corporation (CDC).

To be eligible, small businesses must meet the following criteria:

  • Be located within the OTR/Pendleton boundary
  • Have physical storefronts
  • Have experienced a significant decline in revenue and other losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic
  • Have defined amount of funds required to restart, complemented with a business resumption/continuity plan, covering expenses associated with reopening under federal and state guidelines
  • Grantees are required to reopen within 90 days of their specific reopening date designated by the State of Ohio’s Responsible Restart Program
  • Additional eligibility requirements and attachments can be found here: https://www.otrchamber.com/smallbusinessfund

The application is available on the OTR Chamber’s website https://www.otrchamber.com/smallbusinessfund.

