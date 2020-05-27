OTR small businesses have until Friday to apply for relief grant

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Small businesses in Over-the-Rhine can apply for grants from the OTR Chamber’s Small Business Relief Fund.
Eligible businesses may apply for up to $20,000 to use for working capital such as payroll, rent, and other fixed costs.
Applications are being accepted from Wednesday, May 27 through 11:59 p.m. on Friday, May 29.
The relief fund was created to help small businesses in OTR and the Pendleton area recover and reopen after the devastating effects of COVID-19, the chamber said.
The program is also providing technical assistance and small business development services through the Economic and Community Development Institute (ECDI), a certified Community Development Corporation (CDC).
To be eligible, small businesses must meet the following criteria:
- Be located within the OTR/Pendleton boundary
- Have physical storefronts
- Have experienced a significant decline in revenue and other losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic
- Have defined amount of funds required to restart, complemented with a business resumption/continuity plan, covering expenses associated with reopening under federal and state guidelines
- Grantees are required to reopen within 90 days of their specific reopening date designated by the State of Ohio’s Responsible Restart Program
- Additional eligibility requirements and attachments can be found here: https://www.otrchamber.com/smallbusinessfund
The application is available on the OTR Chamber’s website https://www.otrchamber.com/smallbusinessfund.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.