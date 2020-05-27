Police investigate felonious assault in Springfield Township

SPRINGFIELD TWP. (FOX19) - Police said they are investigating a felonious assault in Springfield Township early Wednesday.
Officers said they responded to a report of a stabbing in the 8300 block of Marley Street about 3:38 a.m.
They found a man at a residence with a head wound.
He was transported to University Hospital by a life squad.
A second adult male victim who also with a head wound was found nearby and taken to the hospital.
None of the injuries are life-threatening, and no suspects are at large, police said.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Springfield Township Police Department at 513-729-1300.
