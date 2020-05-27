WATCH LIVE: Deters to discuss case against driver charged in killing of Springdale officer

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters will discuss the case against Terry Blankenship, the man charged with aggravated murder for the death of Springdale Police Officer Kaia Grant.
Hamilton County prosecutors said in court they will seek the death penalty for Blankenship, 42, when a grand jury hears the case.
Blankenship was fleeing Elmwood Place police on northbound I-75 and then westbound I-275 the evening of March 21, according to court records.
Officer Grant and Sgt. Andrew Davis responded the highway to try to end the chase, Springdale police have said.
Grant was about to throw down so-called “stop sticks” to try to deflate the tires on Blankenship’s maroon pickup-truck and took the brunt of the impact and was gravely wounded.
Springdale police said Blankenship purposely rammed his vehicle into the two cruisers on the side of the highway.
Blankenship’s arrest report states he “purposely struck Officer Kaia Grant ... while she was in the course of her official duties, causing her death."
At the time, he was wanted by Blanchester police on a felony aggravated burglary warrant. He had threatened “suicide by cop” and was considered “armed and dangerous,” police have said.
An assistant Hamilton County prosecutor said authorities found text messages Blankenship sent saying police “were going to have to kill him before they take him into custody and arrest him.”
The Wyoming High School graduate was 33-years-old and an eight-year veteran with the Springdale Police Department. This was the agency’s first in-the-line-of-duty death.
Sgt. Davis also was hurt in the crash and taken to a hospital. He was treated and released.
Blankenship shot himself in the head at the crash scene on the highway, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.
He was transferred to the jail after receiving medical treatment at a hospital and then a nursing home.
Blankenship remains in the Hamilton County Justice Center without bond.
