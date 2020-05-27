$650,000 raised for Downtown, OTR businesses through gift card match

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincy Card Connection gift card matching program has raised more than $650,000 for businesses in Downtown Cincinnati, Over-the-Rhine and Pendleton, 3CDC announced Wednesday.
The program, created by 3CDC, P&G and Empower, raised $250,000 in its first round, which focused on bars and restaurants, and $400,000 in its second round, which focused on minority and women-owned businesses.
Launched in April, the program was designed to alleviate the strain businesses in the urban basin are facing in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Carolyn Deininger owns both MiCA 12/V and Paper Wings on Vine Street with her husband, Mike Deininger. She says since the start of the gift-card matching program, they’ve sold more gift certificates than they did in all of 2019.
“This was a real boost as we struggled through the quarantine closure," Carolyn said. "Our online sales were also jump-started, in part, as a direct result of customers having gift cards they purchased from us – cards they might not have purchased without the added incentive of the matching program.”
3CDC President and CEO Steve Leeper called support for the program “remarkable.”
“These small businesses are the fabric of Downtown Cincinnati and we need to do everything in our power to ensure they not only survive but thrive moving forward," he said.
By the Numbers
Total Amount Raised: $642,500
Total Amount of Gift Cards Purchased: $338,500
Total Amount Eligible for Matching Purchase: $304,000
Total Number of Gift Cards Purchased: 4,667
Total Number of Businesses Benefiting: 284
