‘This was a tragic accident': Chief says 8-year-old boy was fatally shot when children played with gun

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - An 8-year-old boy was fatally shot in Mt. Airy earlier this month when children played with a gun in what is considered a “tragic accident,” Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac said Wednesday.
The chief’s remarks about the death of Chance Gilbert came during Cincinnati City Council’s Law & Public Safety Committee meeting.
“This is a true tragedy for that family,” Isaac said. "The investigation is continuing, but what I can update this morning is that we have taken this to the (Hamilton County) prosecutor’s office and prosecution has been declined. What we know at this point is we have children in the home playing with a firearm and young Mr. Gilbert lost his life.
“This is not something that occurred on the street, this is not a street crime....This was a tragic accident inside the home.”
The chief said an investigation remained ongoing, so he wasn’t able to say much more, including if police know yet who owns the gun.
The third grader was found dead in the 4800 block of Hawaiian Terrace just before 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, police have said.
Until Wednesday, police had released few details about the case amid the investigation, prompting Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman to ask the chief for an update.
Isaac already was on Wednesday’s agenda to provide council members an update on violent crime in the city, which has been seeing an increase amid the cornoavirus pandemic, and what the Cincinnati Police Department has been doing to try to address it.
“I want to hear what they are doing to resolve some of that and in the midst of all that chaos, we have an 8-year-old boy dead, so obviously that is going to capture the attention of the Law & Public Safety Committee and make us have a public conversation," Smitherman told FOX19 NOW earlier Wednesday morning.
"Have there been any arrests? Was this a drive-by? I hear more information needs to be released that has not.”
Isaac said so far this year there have been 35 homicides.
Earlier this month, he announced a new task force aimed at curbing the rise in gun violence.
The Gun Violence Task Force the police department is taking, he said.
Others include shifting personnel to supplement its Gang Unit and working to expand Shot Spotter technology to Over-the-Rhine, Pendleton and the West End.
Members of the department’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit and ATF Task Force also are reassigned to focus on wanted individuals in hot spot areas,
