Weekend weather makes perfect time for bike ride

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - If you plan on hitting the road or trail for a ride this weekend you might want to make sure your bike is ready to go.
The weekend forecast looks dry with sunshine and low humidity so it is a good time to get your bike tuned up and head outside.
Montgomery Cyclery Inc. President Eric Mueller says a basic tune-up starts with a good cleaning to remove dirt, oil and grease.
To keep the bike shifting well, Mueller says you want to check the gears and derailleur for alignment and the chain for stretching or kinking.
You will also want to adjust the mechanisms as needed, Mueller explains.
You don’t want to forget about the brakes either.
Mueller advises you to check the brakes to ensure they are properly positioned and in good working order.
Mueller says it is also a good idea to check all fasteners and lubricate all moving parts.
