Y’alls Animal Farm contactless experience opens for second weekend

FLORENCE, Ky. (FOX19) - Y’alls Animal Farm is back at the UC Health Stadium in Florence after a successful run last weekend.
You can drive around the stadium’s circle drive which will be lined with animal enclosures. Cars will then be directed around the back of the property to watch circus performances.
This experience began Memorial Day weekend and organizers say it was a huge success “The response from the community was amazing,” Y’alls President and CEO David Delbello said. “You could tell the community was itching to get out of their houses and enjoy a day out with their families.”
Kangaroos, camels, emus, llamas, yaks, sheep, goats, are some of the many animals provided by Honey Hill Farm.
Each group will receive a cup of feed to give to the animals during the second stretch. For safety purposes, no outside food is allowed and there will be a limited quantity of animal feed.
Performers from the Cincinnati Circus Company will show off their juggling, stilt walking, aerial artistry, and stunt work.
Y’alls Animal Farm will run Friday, May 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., as well as Saturday, May 30, and Sunday, May 31 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
All tickets must be purchased online at florenceyalls.com. The cost is $30 per carload if purchased in advance, $35 if purchased the day of.15 passenger vans will be charged an additional $20.
All cars will be given with two undated ticket vouchers for a 2020 or 2021 Florence Y’alls game.
For safety, the entire event will be contactless and all staff directing traffic and scanning tickets will be wearing masks.
