79-year-old woman killed in Mt. Washington, man charged with murder

MT. WASHINGTON (FOX19) - A 21-year-old man is under arrest on a murder charge in the homicide of a 79-year-old of a Mt. Washington woman, Cincinnati police announced in a tweet Wednesday morning.
Officers said they responded to a home on Beechmont Avenue near Elstun Road around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday to conduct a welfare check on a resident.
When they arrived, they found an unresponsive woman suffering from visible head trauma, according to a police news release.
The victim, Anna Kidwell, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Early Wednesday, police said Cullen Kidwell, 21, was arrested and charged with with murder for causing her death.
Police did not say how the two are related or what led up to the slaying.
Kidwell was booked into the Hamilton County jail about 6 a.m. and is expected to make his first court appearance in the case Thursday, jail officials said.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Homicide Unit: 513-352-3542, or Crime Stoppers: 513-352-3040.
