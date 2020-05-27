YMCA Greater Cincinnati locations to open in June

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - While some locations will open sooner than others, the YMCA says all Greater Cincinnati locations will open in June.
Once a location is open, the YMCA encourages members to wear a mask, bring a towel, a workout mat and a filled water bottle.
The first seven locations to open on June 1 are:
- Blue Ash
- Campbell
- Central
- Clippard
- M.E. Lyons
- Powel Crosley, Jr.
- R.C. Durr
The YMCA says group exercise and lap swimming will return to the above locations on June 8.
Three other YMCA fitness centers are set to open on June 8:
- Clermont
- Gamble-Nippert
- Highland
Group exercise will be back in these three locations on June 15, the YMCA says.
The Gamble and Highland locations will see the return of lap swimming on June 15, but it won’t be available in Clermont until July.
The YMCA says the operation hours for all above locations will be:
- Monday-Friday: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturday: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sunday: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
On June 15, the YMCA locations of Carl H. Linder and Richard E. Linder will open.
These two locations will be open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.
Members will receive information soon on how you can reserve space in a group exercise and other classes, the YMCA says.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.