After spike in overdoses, Mt. Healthy police suspect laced batch of drugs

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (FOX19) - A woman was found dead outside her Mt. Healthy home around 7 a.m Thursday, police say.
A four-year-old was inside the home. Hamilton County Jobs and Family Services responded and is assisting with the placement of the child, according to police.
Mt. Healthy PD suspect the woman died of an overdose.
It’s not the first overdose Mt. Healthy police have responded to recently. In fact it’s the sixth in the last 10 days.
The culprit, they believe, could be a bad batch of drugs making its way around the city, causing an increase in overdoses and possibly one death.
“We’ve responded to six overdoses in the last week-and-a-half, which is an increase for the area,” Mt. Healthy PD Sgt. Alan Fath said.
Fath adds the department typically responds to one or two overdoses in that same span of time.
“We believe there is some sort of opioid there that may be laced with an unknown drug that is causing an influx of overdoses,” Fath said.
It’s happening all over Mt. Healthy, according to police, which as a municipalitydoes not occupy a large area.
“It’s concerning. Fath said. “You shouldn’t do drugs in general, and if you do you’re taking a risk.
"Obviously you don’t know what you’re putting in your body. This could be laced with fentanyl or part-fentanyl, which is extremely deadly.”
If you have any information that could possibly help Mt. Healthy police, they’re urging you to call them at 513-931-8840.
You can remain anonymous, according to police.
