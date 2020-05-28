Big Ash Brewing temporarily closing after employee tests positive for COVID-19

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - A brewery in Anderson Township is temporarily shutting its doors after one of their employees tested positive for COVID-19.
Big Ash Brewing said they will be closed until at least Tuesday, June 2.
“Any staff member who tests positive will be quarantining for two weeks until they have received 2 consecutive negative COVID-19 tests. We’ll continue taking all necessary precautions to protect our staff, customers and community. We are continuing to disinfect the brewery, holding off on any interior reopening and will carefully continue outdoor seating, takeout and delivery in the safest ways possible after we reopen,” the company said in a Facebook post.
Big Ash Brewery said the employee was working Friday, May 22, from 7:30 p.m/ to 9:30 p.m. and Saturday, May 23, from 3:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the brewery and was wearing a face mask and gloves for both of the shifts.
