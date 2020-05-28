Cincinnati Pops ‘Red, White & Boom’ concert canceled

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Pops Orchestra announced the cancelation of the “Red, White and Boom” Fourth of July concert due to COVID-19.
“July 4th with The Pops has been a beloved tradition at Riverbend since the venue first opened on Independence Day in 1984,” Cincinnati Pops Conductor John Morris Russell said.
The restrictions on mass gatherings have made having a physical concert impossible, says the Pops. In place of an in-person celebration, they will be offering a free live-streamed concert.
Those who have tickets for “Red, White and Boom” can donate the value of the ticket as a gift, exchange the tickets for the same seat at next year’s concert, return the value of the ticket for a gift card or certificate, or receive a refund.
Ticketholders can contact the CSO via email at hello@cincinnatisymphony.org or call the box office at 513-381-3300 Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
