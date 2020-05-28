CVS opens 34 COVID-19 testing sites open Ohio

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - On Friday CVS Health will open 34 testing sites at select pharmacy drive-thru locations throughout Ohio, four in the Cincinnati area.
These locations will be provided with self-swab tests which will be made available to individuals who meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria.
Patients must schedule appointments in advance. See if you qualify and schedule an appointment at www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing
Once patients arrive for their appointment they will be directed to stay in their car and will receive the test and instructions from the drive-thru window. A CVS employee will observe the test to ensure it’s properly done.
The test will not be administered inside any CVS stores.
It will be sent to an independent third-party lab and results will be available in approximately three days.
This rollout is part of CVS’s commitment to establishing 1,000 testing locations across the country by the end of May. These sites will help further the goal of CVS to process up to 1.5 million tests per month.
“Opening access to testing in more locations using our drive-thru window represents an important milestone in our response to the pandemic. We remain grateful for the daily efforts and sacrifices of our front-line colleagues who make the continued expansion of our testing possible.” Larry J. Merlo, President and CEO of CVS Health, said.
CVS says that more than half of the 1,000 test sites will be placed in communities with the greatest need for support which is measured by the CDC’s Social Vulnerability Index.
The index is based on census information regarding poverty, lack of access to transportation, and crowded housing.
Cincinnati testing locations:
- Store #6093 8372 Vine Street Cincinnati, OH 45216
- Store #6100 5811 Colerain Road Cincinnati, OH 45239
- Store #3008 1115 High Street Hamilton, OH 45011
- Store #6139 710 North Main Street Springboro, OH 45066
The full list of testing sites can be found here
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.