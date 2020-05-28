Friday is a First Alert Weather Day as storms approach

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day because we have the chance for storms during the afternoon hours. Storms could be strong to severe with heavy rain too. The timing for the storms is noon until 6:00pm. Rainfall totals will be less than one inch but the ground is still very wet from rain earlier this week. Be aware of some flooding possible too. Highs Friday will only be in the mid 70s and that will be early as temperatures fall due to rain.