Hamilton cancels 4th of July parade, moves forward with plans for fireworks

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The city of Hamilton’s 4th of July is canceled due to the pandemic, but its fireworks show is still on.
The city says not having the fireworks would send the wrong message to the people of Hamilton.
The city believes they can put on the show safely by selecting an area that is spread out to accommodate sufficient social distancing.
Usually held along the Great Miami River, the fireworks will now be held at one of two sites to be decided on by city leaders, one on the east side of town and one on the west.
They plan to fire off bigger shells this year that fly higher in the air so more people can see the show from a greater distance.
“The 4th of July is always a big celebration here in the city of Hamilton,” Hamilton Public information Officer Brandon Saurber said. “And while all the festivities of the day and the parade, we can’t necessarily do that, we felt that fireworks are something that could be safely accomplished, and our city leadership and city council felt very strongly that that was worth pursuing.”
Hamitlon’s city manager says the city of Fairfield is going ahead with its fireworks show on July 3rd, so they’re looking forward to two nights in a row of fireworks displays in Butler County.
