Humid with storm chances on Thursday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Once again we start out with some rain showers Thursday morning, while they are light roads will be wet early.
Another humid morning and the humidity sticks around through Thursday afternoon.
Look for the chance for showers or a thunderstorm really at any given time Thursday afternoon. A daytime high of 82 degrees.
A cold front will arrive Friday and usher in much less humid and cooler air for the weekend and with the cooler air comes a dry weekend. This will bring us the chance for rain and thunder Friday.
Then morning low temperatures will dip into the upper 40s in a few areas Sunday morning and in most areas Monday morning. Both days this weekend will be sunny and low 70s.
We get into a dry trend through next week.
Next week afternoon temperatures warm back into the 80s.
