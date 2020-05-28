What could schooling look like in the fall? Tri-State superintendents discuss

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - With the school year wrapping up, local superintendents are turning their attention to the fall, including what school might look like in an era of social distancing, testing, contact tracing and various other pandemic-related precautious.
That was the subject of a Facebook Live hosted by Princeton City Schools as part of its monthly Viking Voices series.
Princeton Superintendent Tom Burton met with fellow superintendents from the Lakota and Middletown school districts.
The administrators spoke about issues impacting students and their families, plans for the new year, school funding and ensuring access to technology for all students.
At the moment, there isn’t a solid plan in place for K-12 schools in any of the three districts. Still, the superintendents floated the idea of having a blended environment where students are offered extended online learning and in-classroom learning.
Virtual classrooms do work for some families, but as the superintendents discovered, not every family has access to the internet or the devices required to use it.
“Pushing that agenda forward is going to be critical," Burton said. "But we have to do something on universal Wi-Fi. We have to. It’s an instructional tool like a book. We don’t hold books back and we shouldn’t hold the accessibility of online either.”
Previously Burton told FOX19 NOW Princeton schools was working to supply mobile WiFi hot spots to children without internet access.
The superintendents say they will be meeting with an official from the Ohio department of education Friday, from whom they expect to received guidance about whether students will or will not see the inside of a classroom come fall.
