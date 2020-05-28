Grandson could spend life in prison for grandmother’s murder in Mt. Washington
MT. WASHINGTON (FOX19) - A grandson was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison by a judge Thursday following his guilty plea for the murder of his grandmother.
Cullen Kidwell, 21, pleaded guilty to the 2020 murder of his grandma, 79-year-old Anna Kidwell, according to court records. As part of the guilty plea, the robbery charge was dropped.
Officers responded to a home in the 5400 block of Beechmont Avenue in Mt. Washington for a welfare check on May 26, 2020.
Police say they found an unresponsive woman suffering from visible head trauma, according to a news release.
Anna was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.
Police never said what led up to her death.
Several neighbors of Anna’s described her as a sweet woman.
One neighbor said her grandson did not live with her, but his family had seen Cullen around his grandmother’s apartment.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.