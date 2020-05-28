Grandson could spend life in prison for grandmother’s murder in Mt. Washington

MT. WASHINGTON (FOX19) - A grandson was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison by a judge Thursday following his guilty plea for the murder of his grandmother.

Cullen Kidwell, 21, pleaded guilty to the 2020 murder of his grandma, 79-year-old Anna Kidwell, according to court records. As part of the guilty plea, the robbery charge was dropped.

Officers responded to a home in the 5400 block of Beechmont Avenue in Mt. Washington for a welfare check on May 26, 2020.

Police say they found an unresponsive woman suffering from visible head trauma, according to a news release.

Anna was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Police never said what led up to her death.

Anna Kidwell and Cullen Kidwell (Cincinnati Police Department)

Several neighbors of Anna’s described her as a sweet woman.

One neighbor said her grandson did not live with her, but his family had seen Cullen around his grandmother’s apartment.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.