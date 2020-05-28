Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Grandson could spend life in prison for grandmother’s murder in Mt. Washington

Cullen Kidwell, 21, pleaded guilty to the 2020 murder of his grandma, 79-year-old Anna Kidwell,...
Cullen Kidwell, 21, pleaded guilty to the 2020 murder of his grandma, 79-year-old Anna Kidwell, according to court records.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. WASHINGTON (FOX19) - A grandson was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison by a judge Thursday following his guilty plea for the murder of his grandmother.

Cullen Kidwell, 21, pleaded guilty to the 2020 murder of his grandma, 79-year-old Anna Kidwell, according to court records. As part of the guilty plea, the robbery charge was dropped.

Officers responded to a home in the 5400 block of Beechmont Avenue in Mt. Washington for a welfare check on May 26, 2020.

Police say they found an unresponsive woman suffering from visible head trauma, according to a news release.

Anna was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Police never said what led up to her death.

Anna Kidwell and Cullen Kidwell
Anna Kidwell and Cullen Kidwell(Cincinnati Police Department)

Several neighbors of Anna’s described her as a sweet woman.

One neighbor said her grandson did not live with her, but his family had seen Cullen around his grandmother’s apartment.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Makenzie Howell
Woman killed in Indiana crash on way to Cincinnati Children’s
The Ohio Department of Transportation says drivers should use alternate routes.
I-275 section reopens after tanker truck crash
Lamont Baldwin
Former Princeton wrestling coach who sexually assaulted students gets probation
Curtis Kellums
Family fears worst for Hamilton man not seen since Saturday
A man’s death after shots were fired and a vehicle crashed in East Price Hill early Wednesday...
East Price Hill homicide victim identified

Latest News

The tour has taken USS Cincinnati crew members to City Hall, Great American Ball Park, Paul...
USS Cincinnati crew members tour combat ship’s namesake
A would-be purse-snatcher is tackled outside a Butler County Kroger store in December 2021.
Failed Kroger purse snatcher saw on video sentenced to probation
Police are asking for any witnesses to contact them.
Police searching for suspect who stabbed mailman in Westwood
The online survey ends April 15.
KYTC seeking feedback on Licking River Bridge