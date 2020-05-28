$5M bond for man charged with murder in slaying of his grandmother in Mt. Washington

MT. WASHINGTON (FOX19) - A judge set bond at $5 million for a man under arrest on a murder charge in the homicide of his grandmother.
Cullen Kidwell, 21, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with murder, Cincinnati police say.
Officers responded to a home in the 5400 block of Beechmont Avenue in Mt. Washington for a welfare check late Tuesday night.
They say they found an unresponsive woman suffering from visible head trauma, according to a police news release.
Anna Kidwell, 79, was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.
They have not said what led up to the slaying.
Court documents show Cullen has a recent criminal history. In September 2019. he pleaded guilty to stealing from Walmart. He was given probation but he violated it, documents say, so he was sent to jail.
In March 2020, a judge let Cullen out of jail early after his defense attorney filed a motion asking for his release.
Two months later and 14 days before his original release date, Cullen stands accused of killing his grandmother.
