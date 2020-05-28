Man charged with child pornography crimes

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Police arrested a man Thursday on child pornography charges.
Sheriff Jim Neil says the Internet Crimes and Investigation Network received a tip on 59-year-old Jerry D. Earls.
Once the tip was received, members of the Regional Electronics & Computer Investigations section started an undercover investigation.
Earl was then arrested without incident and is held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.
Officers say he is facing three counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regional Electronics & Computer Investigations section at (513) 946-8338
