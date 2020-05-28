Mason Rep. calls for resignation of Ohio Health Director Dr. Amy Acton

On Monday Zeltwanger quoted a tweet by Rep. Jon Cross, R-Kenton, in which Cross called for Acton to resign and for DeWine to appoint a new health director who will “follow their own orders.” The tweet shared a video from early March of Director Amy Acton speaking at a crowded table without a mask at the Cleveland.com office, implying she was violating her own social distancing rules. The video was from March 3, before Ohio had its first recorded case or any announced restrictions.