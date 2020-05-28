Last minute reservations still available for Indiana campers

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (FOX19) -The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says that most of the campgrounds are booked, but campers can still book last minute.
Officials say that more people booked reservations even after the Memorial Day weekend.
“This weekend is a bit unusual,” said Deputy Director of Indiana State Parks, Ginger Murphy. “More often, the first weekend after Memorial Day is a little quieter as people finish school, and have and go to graduation and open houses. But this year is obviously different, and we are off and camping in 2020.”
Officials say that campers who have not made a reservations can still can make reservations until 2 p.m. the day they camp. Walk-in registrations are also available.
Officials say the campsites are a first-come-first-serve basis for primitive camping at Greene-Sullivan, Yellowwood, and Morgan-Monroe state forests. Campsites are a first-come-first-serve basis for Glendale Fish & Wildlife Area (FWA), as well as at J.E. Roush Lake and Willow Slough FWAs.
O’Bannon Woods State Parks is the only park where electric sites might be available starting Friday.
Horse racing is still available at Brown County, Tippecanoe River, and O’Bannon Woods state parks, and at Salamonie Lake and Deam Lake State Recreation Area (SRA).
Officials also remind campers to remember to social distance.
