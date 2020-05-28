Neighbor warns family of fire, explosions: ‘I wanted to make sure they were OK’

WILLIAMSBURG, Ohio (FOX19) - The cause of a large fire in a Brown County garage is under investigation Thursday morning, but the family escaped thanks to a couple of neighbors.
Mt. Orab firefighters and crews from neighboring departments all responded to a report of flames shooting from a garage detached from a home on Laurie Street in Williamsburg about 2 a.m., Brown County dispatchers said.
No injuries were reported, and the fire is now out, they said.
One of the family’s next-door-neighbors, Michele Singler, said she kept calling them to try to wake them and warn them to get out while another neighbor called 911 and then rode over in his tractor.
Singler said she heard several small explosions coming from the garage and suspected it was from propane tanks stored inside.
She stayed in the driveway until they finally picked up the phone. A man lives there with his girlfriend and one of their daughters, who is 20 and mentally disabled, according to Singler.
“I was worried about them. I wanted to make sure they were OK," she told FOX19 NOW. "Everybody back here looks out for everybody. When you have good neighbors, you got to take care of them.”
An SUV, pontoon boat, mobile home, camper and tractor were all destroyed, she said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
