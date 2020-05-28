37 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Indiana

By Maggy Mcdonel | May 28, 2020 at 2:08 PM EDT - Updated May 28 at 2:08 PM

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) says there have been 646 additional reported COVID-19 cases and 37 new deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Indiana to 33,068 and a total of 1,907 deaths.

The ISDH says there are an additional 161 probable deaths based on those clinically diagnosed who had no positive test on record.

242,287 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 235,333 on Wednesday.

Those who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a state-sponsored testing site for a free test.

ISDH will host drive-thru testing clinics from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday at the following location:

Franklin County 4-H Fairgrounds

7178 Blue Creek

Brookville, IN

