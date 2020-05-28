NKU breaks ground on first new student housing since 2003

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (FOX19) - For the first time in 17 years, Northern Kentucky University has broken ground on new student housing.
The five-story, 77,200-sq.-ft., LEED Silver building will satisfy increased demand for affordable on-campus housing at the university of 15,000 students, according NKU spokesperson Atley Smedley.
“We know students who live on campus have higher retention and persistence rates, remain engaged and have a more fulfilling collegiate experience,” said President Ashish Vaidya. "This is an essential factor when we look at how to be a student-ready institution, and this new complex will offer more opportunities to build a community on campus.
"Especially in these uncertain times, this new construction is a welcome sign of things to come as we build the future home for our students.”
The project is scheduled to open in 2021.
It will have 297 beds and feature semi-suites with communal lounge areas, creating “a modern living and learning environment unlike traditional residence halls,” says Arnie Slaughter, dean of students.
NKY has partnered with Messer Construction to build the project.
