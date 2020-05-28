Ohio jobless claims top 1.2 million as lawmakers consider studying, reforming state unemployment system

COLUMBUS (FOX19) - More than 1.2 million people in Ohio have filed initial jobless claims amid the coronavirus pandemic, more than the combined total of the last three years, state officials said Thursday.
Last week alone, Ohio saw 42,082 new jobless claims, bringing the total over the past 10 weeks to 1,257,838, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS).
They said they have distributed more than $3.1 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 644,000 people.
The numbers are out one day after Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Director Kim Hall testified before the Ohio House Ways and Means Committee about problems with the state’s unemployment system and what’s being done to address them.
Ohio’s unemployment system has been overloaded with claims since the COVID-19 pandemic put tens of thousands out of work either temporarily or permanently.
There are still 88,048 claims pending in Ohio, according to the latest state figures.
A bill being considered now in the Ohio House of Representatives, House Bill 614, would allow the General Assembly to study and reform the application, processing, and administration infrastructure of Ohio’s unemployment compensation system.
Of the more than 1 million applications the agency has received, nearly 93% have been processed, with about 7% pending, according to a news release.
ODJFS also has issued more than $647 million in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance payments to more than 109,000 people.
State officials continue to urge urges everyone to file their claims online, if possible, at unemployment.ohio.gov.
Each claim is important, state officials say, and they recognize the hardship that the COVID-19 pandemic has placed on many Ohio families.
ODJFS is expanding staff support, working longer hours, and adding more technological capacity so they can serve Ohioans as quickly as possible, according to the news release.
They say all eligible Ohioans will receive their unemployment benefits.
Any delays in processing their claims will not reduce the amount received.
