One dead in Hawaiian Terrace shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - One person is dead after a shooting in Hawaiian Terrace, according to CPD.
District 5 officers responded to the shooting around 7:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Hawaiian Terrace Thursday night.
A 23-year-old man died as a result of the shooting.
Police have not said if the man was found dead, died at the scene or was transported to a hospital and died there.
They say there is no suspect information available at this time.
