Person on moped injured during hit and run in Westwood

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are looking for a Chevy pickup following a hit and run in Westwood Thursday night.
Police say an adult on a moped was hit by the pickup shortly before 5 p.m. at the intersection of Kling and Harrison avenues.
The victim was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to officers on the scene.
Police say the moped was dragged underneath the truck on Montana Avenue from Harrison Avenue to Westwood Northern Boulevard, then east to Baltimore Avenue.
The red, older model Chevy pickup with a ladder rack and temporary tags fled the scene.
Anyone witnessing the crash between the pickup and moped, or the truck dragging the moped, is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department Traffic Section at (513) 352-2514.
