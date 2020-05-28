Stronger storm possible on Friday afternoon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The humidity sticks around through Thursday and Friday before our next front clears it out for the weekend.
Look for the chance of a pop up Thursday afternoon with a daytime high of 81 degrees.
A cold front will arrive Friday and usher in much less humid and cooler air for the weekend and with the cooler air comes a dry weekend. This will bring us the chance for rain and thunder Friday, some of it which could be stronger with damaging wind and heavy downpours in some cells.
Then as we cool it down for the weekend, morning low temperatures will dip into the upper 40s in a few areas Sunday morning and in most areas Monday morning. Both days this weekend will be sunny and low 70s.
We get into a dry trend through next week.
Next week afternoon temperatures warm back into the 80s.
