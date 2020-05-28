Trotwood still repairing damage a year after tornado

TROTWOOD, Ohio (FOX19) - It has now been a year since 19 tornadoes devastated Ohio, and one of the hardest-hit areas, Trotwood, is still recovering.
Trotwood resident Semico Harden was able to return to her home in December after major renovations.
Harden believes she is lucky because the tornado caused more extensive damage to some of her neighbor’s homes.
“To look across the street and my neighbors, you can practically see straight upstairs through their house and the only thing you saw was the bed there I’m sorry I’m getting really emotional about it,” Harden said.
Harden lost her dog for four months after the storm but miraculously found her in October in a wooded area behind her house.
“It just made me value life a little bit more, to hold my baby a lot closer because like I said at the time she had just turned 10 months,” Harden said.
The renovations on Harden’s house are still ongoing, construction has been delayed due to a high volume need for contractors and a lack of material.
On the other side of the neighborhood lives Bernard Johnson who witnessed the EF4 tornado head towards his house.
“I said well honey this is gonna level us. So we went downstairs and we prayed and held hands and it wasn’t I bet you it wasn’t 30 seconds,” Johnson remembered.
Johnson’s home suffered structural damage and is just now getting repairs however, he was able to stay in it after the storm.
There is still a lot to do in Trotwood and after a long busy year of work for contractors, the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed things further.
Through everything, things in Trotwood are still moving forward.
