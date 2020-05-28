University of Cincinnati furloughs 360 employees

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The University of Cincinnati is furloughing 360 employees, according to a letter dated Wednesday sent by President Neville Pinto to faculty and staff.
The furloughs will run June 1-July 30, Pinto says.
The affected employees serve in the university’s auxiliary and athletic operations, he explains, mostly in roles in “now-dormant, student- and public-facing facilities, providing operational support for service venues as well as events.”
Pinto says healthcare, dental care and life insurance benefits will continue during the furlough, as well as accruals of vacation and sick time.
“While this is difficult news to share as it personally and professionally affects colleagues we know and care about, these steps are being taken to ensure that we emerge strong in our ability to fulfill our core academic mission on behalf of our students and their families,” Pinto wrote.
Despite record summer enrollment, the university is facing significant financial fallout from the pandemic.
Pinto cites ongoing and upcoming cuts in state funding, loss of revenue from the deactivation of the physical campus and increased pandemic-related expenses.
Pinto previously estimated the university’s fiscal year 2020 shortfall at $47 million.
“We continue to closely monitor the expected budgetary shortfalls,” he wrote Wednesday. “In addition to the furloughs, we have taken several steps to help preserve university resources, including restrictions in capital projects, tight restrictions on discretionary spending, a hiring freeze and a salary freeze as well as voluntary salary reductions by senior leaders.”
