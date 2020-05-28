Gov. DeWine expands COVID-19 testing criteria, announces date to visit some care facilities

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the a fourth category for expanding COVID-19 testing as well as the first stage to visit care facilities.
The Ohio government is working to make sure COVID-19 tests are available. A map of COVID-19 centers will be available on ohio.coronavirus.gov.
Gov. DeWine says that individuals in the community who have COVID-19 symptoms are also permitted to test for the virus.
Other criteria include
- People who are considered high risk
- Individuals receiving essential surgeries
- Health care workers with symptoms and hospital patients with symptoms
Gov. DeWine also announced that outdoor visitation at assisted living facilities and intermediate care facilities for those with disabilities will be allowed starting June 8.
“Our decision to move forward with outdoor visitation is the culmination of several things including: the impact on the quality of life a prolonged loss of connection can have on an individual, requests from families and residents and consultation w/ advocates/providers,” Gov. DeWine said.
Guidelines will be put in place for those who are visiting.
Also announced Thursday was the fourth application period which will open June 1 and run through June 30, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said.
Lt. Gov. Husted says that changes have been made to the TechCred program. He said in order to train new hires, employers are not required to list employee names when applying for the program. Employers are to identify the number of current or prospective employees they train.
“To account for possible staffing changes, employers who were awarded in the October 2019, January 2020, and March 2020 rounds of TechCred may now substitute employees listed in their original application,” Lt. Gov. Husted said.
Lt. Gov. Husted says that the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, BWC, is postponing employers’ premium installments for the months of June, July, and August in order to help local businesses focus on the safety of their customers and employees.
The Ohio Department of Health reported Thursday that there are 33,915 total COVID-19 cases and 2,098 deaths.
Of the total about of positive cases, only 31,625 are confirmed, and 2,290 are probable cases.
Health officials say of the total amount of deaths, only 1,888 are confirmed, and 210 are probable.
Of the number of people who have the virus, 5,811 people are hospitalized, and 1,516 are in the ICUs.
Health officials say the hospitalization count is the lowest and the ICU count has been the lowest it has been since May 15.
Both Gov. Mike DeWine and DOH Director Amy Acton, MD, have said they rely on hospitalizations and ICU admissions over general case data.
Ohio saw spikes in newly reported deaths (42), hospitalizations (121), and even ICU admissions (42) on Wednesday.
All three numbers are above their respective 21-day reporting averages. Newly reported ICU admissions, in particular, are more than double their three-week average.
The spikes come as Ohio’s reopening process moves forward.
But relying solely on newly reported data paints an incomplete picture of where the state is in its battle with COVID-19.
On Wednesday, 42 new deaths were reported, but DOH says it knows of just one death that occurred Wednesday. The other 41 are spread out over the death curve, possibly going back days or weeks.
In the process, the curve is smoothed out, which is why the state’s indicators dashboard does not match the daily counts in its general dashboard.
