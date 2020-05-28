Woman killed in single-vehicle rollover crash in Fairfield Township

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - A woman was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Fairfield Township, police said in a news release.
The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, in the 2300 block of Canal Road.
Police say a 2004 gray Toyota Corolla was headed north on Canal when it went off the right side of the road and hit a traffic sign, a metal utility pole, and then rolled over into a ditch.
Sally Gecks, 65, of Cincinnati, was thrown from the car and taken to UC West Chester Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, according to the news release.
Investigators say they believe that Gecks wasn’t hearing her seat belt.
The crash remains under investigation by the Fairfield Township Police Department and the Butler County Coroner’s Office.
