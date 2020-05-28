Xavier University to reduce long weekends starting fall semester

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -To reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus, the faculty and staff at Xavier University announced Thursday that they will reduce long weekends starting this fall semester.
Move-in day and orientation programs will be held the week of Aug. 10. Classes start Aug. 17.
"While the exact future is unknowable, these changes will allow us to maintain the academic integrity of the fall semester while also providing the flexibility needed for our faculty, staff, and students to be successful," Provost and Chief Academic Officer, Dr. Melissa Baumann said. "The health and academic experience for our students remains our top priority as does the health of our faculty and staff."
Classes will be held on:
- Labor Day-Monday, Sept. 7
- During fall break: Oct. 8 and Oct. 9
The university added two days off for students and one remote learning day.
Classes will not be held:
- Sept. 15 in honor of Spirit Day
- Oct. 21 for a mid-semester break [classes will be held for those who meet once per week]
- Students will have a remote learning day on Election Day-Tuesday, Nov. 3.
The final day of classes before Thanksgiving break will be Nov. 24. After Thanksgiving break, students will take their final exams remotely. This will be from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4.
Changes to residence halls and life on campus will also take place.
“Xavier draws excellent students from around the world, and each student and their family will come with their own concerns,” Dr. Baumann said. “We recognize that returning to campus is not a risk-free proposition, but with expert guidance and a commitment to campus safety, we will build the environment where we will continue to do what we do best—deliver the best undergraduate and graduate university experience possible, the Xavier experience. I look forward to welcoming you all back to campus.”
