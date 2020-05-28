27-year-old man killed in West End shooting

WEST END (FOX19) - A 27-year-old man was shot in the city’s latest homicide overnight, Cincinnati police said.
Officers responded to the 700 block of Derrick Turnbow Avenue just after 11 p.m. Wednesday. They received a report of five to six shots fired, police said.
First responders located a shooting victim, Brandon Warren, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Further details were not released while detectives continue to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department Homicide Unit: 513-352-3542, or Crime Stoppers: 513-352-3040.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.