521 additional COVID-19 cases in Indiana, 40 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (FOX19) - The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced 521 new COVID-19 cases and 40 more deaths on Friday.
The total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state is now 33,558, according to the ISDH.
As of Friday, Indiana’s death toll from the virus is now 1,946.
Health officials say another 164 probable deaths have been reported.
Here is the county-by-county breakdown of coronavirus cases, deaths, tests in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Dearborn County: 166 cases, 21 deaths, 1,086 tests
- Fayette County: 76 cases, seven deaths, 728 tests
- Franklin County: 109 cases, eight deaths, 394 tests
- Ohio County: 13 cases, zero deaths, 127 tests
- Ripley County: 108 cases, six deaths, 937 tests
- Switzerland County: 20 cases, zero deaths, 257 tests
- Union County: Eight cases, zero deaths, 180 tests
To date, 248,713 tests have been reported, health officials said.
Gov. Eric Holcomb will give an update starting at 2:30 p.m. EST. You can watch the update live in this story starting at that time.
