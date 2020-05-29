Missing: Northern Kentucky man with autism, schizophrenia

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a critically missing man who was last seen Wednesday.
Matthew Geohegan, 24, is described as 5’10”, 135 lbs. with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Geohegan is autistic and schizophrenic and has refused to take his medication, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office says its believes he is on foot and did not take a vehicle with him.
He is reportedly wearing a dark blue t-shirt, jeans, white Adidas shoes with black stripes and is carrying a blue and black backpack.
His whereabouts and possible destination are unknown, the sheriff’s office says. It adds Geohegan is likely alone and prefers camping and wooded areas.
Please dial 911 if you locate Matthew Geohegan.
