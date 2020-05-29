Columbus police deploy tear gas to disperse George Floyd protesters (graphic language)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Tensions are beginning to cool in downtown Columbus as police have begun dispersing a large crowd of protesters with tear gas.
Related story: Protestors light Minneapolis police precinct on fire
Officers in riot gear were dispatched to the area late Thursday, and despite animated protesters and blocked streets, there has been no widespread destruction or rioting.
Protesters could be heard chanting “We can’t breathe,” in response to the case of George Floyd, 46, who died in Minneapolis on Monday shortly after being arrested.
Footage captured Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s back and neck, as he lay handcuffed on the ground.
The four policemen involved in the incident have been fired, and authorities from the Department of Justice and FBI say they are aggressively investigating the case to determine whether arresting officers used excessive force.
No charges have been filed.
On Thursday, after days of looting, fires and unrest, the Floyd family pleaded for peace and to focus on justice, which temporarily deescalated the Minneapolis protests.
Protests also broke out in L.A. and Memphis yesterday.
Meanwhile, concerns are growing about Covid-19 transmission among protesters in the various cities as social distancing remains low.
Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.