1 dead after report of person struck by train in Hamilton

HAMILTON (FOX19) - Police are on scene right now after a report of a person fatally struck by a train in Hamilton, according to Butler County dispatchers.
A railroad company called 911 to report it at Zimmerman and Allen avenues shortly after 4 a.m., Butler County dispatchers said.
The railroad company did not identify itself and said the train was now stopped, dispatchers said.
