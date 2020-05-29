1 dead after report of person struck by train in Hamilton

1 dead after report of person struck by train in Hamilton
The Butler County Coroner's Office is on scene after a report of a person fatally struck by a train in Hamilton early Friday. (Source: FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | May 29, 2020 at 5:10 AM EDT - Updated May 29 at 6:27 AM

HAMILTON (FOX19) - Police are on scene right now after a report of a person fatally struck by a train in Hamilton, according to Butler County dispatchers.

A railroad company called 911 to report it at Zimmerman and Allen avenues shortly after 4 a.m., Butler County dispatchers said.

The railroad company did not identify itself and said the train was now stopped, dispatchers said.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this story on air and all our digital platforms.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.