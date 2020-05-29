Death penalty indictment for man charged with killing 4 in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced a death penalty indictment Friday against a man charged with killing four people in one day.
Alto Miles, 42, is held on four counts of murder at the Hamilton County jail.
Cincinnati police say Miles gunned down William Bowen III and Michael Eves in Avondale and Bridggett Carter and Tasia Mason in North Avondale on April 10.
Deters said Friday that Miles possibly killed them in three to four hours.
Upon arrest, Miles told police he would have continued to kill had they not stopped him, Deters said.
Two of the victims, Bowen III, 28, and Eves, 47, were found dead in the 3600 block of Reading Road in Avondale when police responded to a report of a shooting at 4:10 a.m.
The other two victims, Carter, 56, and Mason, 35, were found nearby in North Avondale more than 12 hours later. Police responded to a report of two unresponsive females in an apartment in the 800 block of Clinton Springs Avenue at 5:41 p.m.
Police have said the killings were not random, and the suspect and victims all knew each other or were acquainted.
Miles was living in an apartment building on Reading Road a few blocks away, court records show.
Miles was released from prison in 2018 and is on parole, according to the Ohio Department of Correction and Rehabilitation.
He was convicted of trafficking heroin and cocaine in 2016 and sentenced to two years in prison, court records show.
He has several convictions for drug possession and trafficking and served multiple prison sentences, according to court records.
It’s extremely rare for two double homicides in Cincinnati on the same day, let alone one person charged with both, police have said.
The city, however, is seeing a rise in violent crime such as shootings and homicides this year, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier this month, Cincinnati police rolled out a new task force to try to curtail it.
The task force has seized more than 50 illegal guns over the last three weeks, Police Chief Eliot Isaac told a city council committee on Tuesday.
The chief said he thinks the increase in gun violence this year is due to an influx of illegal guns coming into neighborhoods.
The Cincinnati Police Department also has shifted personnel to supplement their Gang Unit and expanding Shot Spotter technology to Over-the-Rhine, Pendleton, and the West End.
Members of the department’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit and ATF Task Force also are reassigned to focus on wanted individuals in hot spot areas.
