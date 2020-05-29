First Alert Weather Day: Friday Afternoon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A mainly dry morning, with temperatures in the mid 60′s. Friday is a First Alert Weather Day because we have the chance for storms during the afternoon hours. Storms could be strong to severe with heavy rain too. The timing for the storms is noon until 6:00pm. Rainfall totals will be less than one inch with most areas seeing less than half an inch but the ground is still very wet from rain earlier this week. Be aware of some flooding possible too. Highs Friday will only be in the mid 70s and that will be early as temperatures fall due to rain.
Rain will end in time for a late dinner outside and will remain dry for the weekend. The weekend will be cool and sunny with morning temperatures in the 50s and highs near 70! That's well below the normal high of 77.
The next chance for rain will be midweek.
