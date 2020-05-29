Former Elmwood Place court clerk indicted, accused of stealing nearly $47K in village funds

ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio (FOX19) - Elmwood Place’s former Mayor’s Court clerk was indicted this week after nearly $47,000 went missing, State Auditor Keith Faber announced Friday.
Cheryl Bruce faces felony charges of theft in office, tampering with records and unauthorized use of property, according to a news release.
The state auditor said he wants her to pay it all back in restitution.
“Larceny among those that are entrusted to care for our public dollars simply cannot be tolerated and those suspected of violating their oath must be prosecuted,” Faber said Friday.
“Our investigators are experts in identifying fiscal crimes and they will bring justice on those that choose to lie, steal, and cheat from Ohio’s taxpayers.”
Bruce started as the village’s income tax clerk in 2004 and became the Mayor’s Court clerk in February 2016.
She resigned April 3, 2019 after initial inquiries were made into Mayor’s Court missing funds, according to the auditor’s office.
Faber’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) audited and investigated Mayor’s Court records and delinquent income tax collections Jan. 1, 2017 through March 29, 2019
The unit found $46,920.47 not deposited to the village’s bank accounts.
Bruce did not deposit a total of $45,426.47 from Mayor’s Court costs, fines, fees, and bonds into the village’s bank account, according to the auditor’s office.
State auditors said they determined she also collected $1,494 in delinquent income tax payments that were not deposited into the Village’s bank account.
FOX19 NOW reached out to Bruce for comment Friday and will update this story when we hear back.
